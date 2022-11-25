  • Home
  • Jammu And Kashmir Government Announces Three-Month Winter Vacation For Kashmir Schools

The schools in Kashmir will reopen on February 28, 2023. The higher secondary schools will have to report at their respective schools on February 20.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 25, 2022 10:28 pm IST

Jammu and Kashmir schools
Image credit: Shutterstock
Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday announced a three-month winter vacation for schools in the valley in view of the onset of winter. While the classes up to the primary level (nursery to 5th standard) will close on December 1, the middle classes (6th to 8th standard) will stop academic activities on December 12, officials said.

Secondary and higher secondary level classes will observe winter holidays from December 19, the officials said. The schools will reopen on February 28 next year. The winter holidays have been announced in view of winter setting in as the mercury has slipped below freezing point at most places in the valley.

The staff of high and higher secondary schools have been asked to report at their respective schools on February 20 so that they can make arrangements for the reopening of schools. The teaching staff have been directed to remain available for online guidance of the students.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

School Holiday
