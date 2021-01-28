Jammu And Kashmir: Degree Colleges To Resume Classes From February 1

Degree colleges in Jammu and Kashmir will resume classes from February 1. The winter vacation for colleges in summer zones of Jammu will end on January 31 while the winter vacation for degree colleges in Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu on February 14.

The classes will be conducted while adhering to all COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government.

J&K: Classes in degree colleges will resume from 1st of February. The winter vacation for colleges in summer zones will end on 31st of January while as the winter vacation for degree colleges in Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu on 14th of February. — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) January 28, 2021

Jammu Schools Reopening

Schools in the summer zone of Jammu region will reopen for students of Classes 9 to 12 from February 1, 2021. An order issued by Education Department Secretary BK Singh said, “It is hereby ordered that all government educational institutions including recognised private schools shall physically be opened in a staggered manner for academic activities as per the schedule.”

The order said the schools should strictly follow the COVID-19 Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) at their premises. It said in the case of elementary classes, teachers will attend schools from February 1 while students will physically attend classes from February 8 onwards.

The order further reads that the Kashmir division and winter zone areas of the Jammu division will reopen as per their respective schedule.