The registration process of JKCET 2021 will conclude today

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) will conclude the online application process for the Common Entrance Test (JKCET 2021) today, April 6. Candidates seeking admission to various engineering programmes in government or private colleges across Jammu and Kashmir can apply for JKCET 2021 at the official website, jkbopee.gov.in before the end of the day. The application fee for JK CET 2021 is Rs 1,200. The date for the entrance examination will be notified shortly.

JKCET 2021: Application Process

Step 1: Go to the official website of JKBOPEE, jkbopee.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads: ‘CET Engineering’

Step 3. Register yourself and generate login credentials.

Step 4: Login with a user ID and password and enter all the required details

Step 5: Upload the documents in the prescribed format

Step 6. Make the payment and download the duly filled application form for future use

A candidate can fill in only one application form. Candidates will be required to upload their photograph, signature and thumb impression images in JPEG format and size within the range of 10-50 KB. The application form of JKCET 2021 will be considered complete only when it is filled, payment is done and relevant documents are uploaded.

JKCET 2021: Documents Required