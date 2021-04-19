Jammu And Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) Registration Deadline Extended Till April 30
Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has extended the registration for Jammu And Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) till April 30.
Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has extended the registration for Jammu And Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) till April 30. The eligible candidates can fill the application forms at jkbopee.gov.in. The date for the entrance exam is yet to be announced.
JKBOPEE said in an official notification that, “the Board has decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for BE/BTech engineering courses - 2021 from April 16 to April 30”.
It further said that other terms and conditions regarding the examination will remain the same as mentioned in the brochure.
Steps To Fill JKCET Application Form
Step 1 Visit the JKCET official website - jkbopee.gov.in
Step 2 Complete the JKCET 2021 registration process
Step 3 Fill in the details in the application form
Step 4 Complete application fee payment
Step 5 Upload documents as per specifications
Step 6 Preview and submit the JKCET application form
The BTech and BE candidates must go through JKCET 2021 syllabus to prepare for the entrance exam.