Jammu And Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) Registration Deadline Extended Till April 30

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has extended the registration for Jammu And Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) till April 30.

Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 19, 2021 10:57 pm IST

Jammu And Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) Registration Deadline Extended Till April 30
JKCET registration deadline extended till April 30
New Delhi:

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has extended the registration for Jammu And Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) till April 30. The eligible candidates can fill the application forms at jkbopee.gov.in. The date for the entrance exam is yet to be announced.

JKBOPEE said in an official notification that, “the Board has decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for BE/BTech engineering courses - 2021 from April 16 to April 30”.

It further said that other terms and conditions regarding the examination will remain the same as mentioned in the brochure.

Steps To Fill JKCET Application Form

Step 1 Visit the JKCET official website - jkbopee.gov.in

Step 2 Complete the JKCET 2021 registration process

Step 3 Fill in the details in the application form

Step 4 Complete application fee payment

Step 5 Upload documents as per specifications

Step 6 Preview and submit the JKCET application form

The BTech and BE candidates must go through JKCET 2021 syllabus to prepare for the entrance exam.

