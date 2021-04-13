Jammu And Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) Registration To Close On April 16

JKCET 2021 registration to close on April 16

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) will be closing the registrations for Jammu And Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) to be conducted for admissions into BTech and BE courses. The last date for registration is April 16. The candidates can visit the official website jkbopee.gov.in. Earlier the last date for registration is April 6.

JKBOPPE has extended the last date for registration for the entrance exam to allow the students complete their application process. It has released a notification for the same on the website.

The candidates must have qualified the Class 12 exams from a recognised examination board or school. Those who have the minimum age of 17 years till December 31 are eligible to apply for the entrance exam.

Steps To Register For JKCET 2021

Step 1: Visit the official website jkbopee.gov.in

Step 2: Click on JKCET 2021 application form

Step 3: Fill in details such as candidate’s name, date of birth, parent’s name and address and enter a username and password

Step 4: Login the admission portal using username and password

The candidates will have to seperately apply for the engineering courses on the website.

JKCET 2021 Exam Pattern

The candidates will have to appear for a three-hour long paper. It will be a pen-and-paper based test. The authorities will issue JKCET admit card. The candidates will get entry into the exam halls with the admit cards.

Those who qualify the exam will have to take part in the counselling session and seat-allocation rounds.