Jammu And Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) Registration Begins

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations has begun the application process of the Jammu And Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in government, private colleges of Jammu and Kashmir for the academic session 2021. Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official site, jkbopee.gov.in, and apply before April 6, 2021. The date for the entrance examination will be notified on the official site soon.

Candidates applying for JKCET 2021 examination will be required to submit an application fee of Rs 1200. Students can submit the application fee online through credit/ debit card or net banking.

JKCET 2021 Application Process: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, jkbopee.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JKCET examination link

Step 3: Next, enter your personal details and complete the registration process.

Step 4: Fill the application form and make the payment

Step 5: Upload all the requisite documents

Step 6: Click on the ‘submit’ button

Documents Required

Domicile certificates for Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh

Class 12 mark sheet

Date of birth certificate

Reserved category certificate

Tuition fee waiver certificate

Important Instructions