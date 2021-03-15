Jammu And Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) Registration Begins
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations has begun the application process of the Jammu And Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in government, private colleges of Jammu and Kashmir for the academic session 2021. Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official site, jkbopee.gov.in, and apply before April 6, 2021. The date for the entrance examination will be notified on the official site soon.
Candidates applying for JKCET 2021 examination will be required to submit an application fee of Rs 1200. Students can submit the application fee online through credit/ debit card or net banking.
JKCET 2021 Application Process: Steps To Apply
Step 1: Go to the official website, jkbopee.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JKCET examination link
Step 3: Next, enter your personal details and complete the registration process.
Step 4: Fill the application form and make the payment
Step 5: Upload all the requisite documents
Step 6: Click on the ‘submit’ button
Documents Required
- Domicile certificates for Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh
- Class 12 mark sheet
- Date of birth certificate
- Reserved category certificate
- Tuition fee waiver certificate
Important Instructions
- A candidate can fill in only one application form.
- Applicants must keep a scanned copy of photographs, signatures and other relevant documents handy before filling the online application form.
- Candidates will be required to upload their photograph, signature and thumb impression images in JPEG format and size within the range of 10-50 KB.
- On successful submission of the application form, an application number will be generated which should be noted for future references.
- The application is to be paid in an online mode.
- The application form will be considered complete only when it is filled, payment is done and relevant documents are uploaded.
- Application number and date of birth is required for making the payment, uploading of documents, checking application status, etc.