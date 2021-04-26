Jammu And Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET): Know About Eligibility, Application, Exam Pattern

Image credit: Shutterstock JKCET 2021 application will close on April 30. Applicants can register at jkbopee.gov.in

Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) is held for admission to undergraduate engineering and technology courses in Government and private Colleges of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the academic session 2021. JKCET is conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE). Applicants can fill the JKCET 2021 application form at jkbopee.gov.in. The last date to apply for JKCET 2021 is April 30.

Students who have qualified Class 12 will be eligible to apply for JKCET 2021. However, those students who will appear in the Class 12 board examination this year will also be eligible for JKCET 2021 but they have to produce the mark sheets during the time of JKCET result or counselling.

Steps To Fill JKCET Application Form

Step 1: Visit the JKCET official website - jkbopee.gov.in

Step 2: Complete the JKCET 2021 registration process

Step 3: Fill in the details in the application form

Step 4: Complete application fee payment

Step 5: Upload documents as per specifications

Step 6: Preview and submit the JKCET application form

Step 7: Download the application for future reference

JKCET 2021 Exam Pattern

JKCET is held for objective type multiple-choice questions. The test held for a duration of three hours will be conducted in offline mode. The entrance test is based on the courses of study and syllabi of Class 12. The JKCET question paper will have three sections, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. All three sections will be held for 60 marks each.