JKCET 2021 Application Window To Open Tomorrow To Upload Class 12 Marks

JKCET 2021 application window to reopen tomorrow to upload Class 12th marks

Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) application correction window will open tomorrow, August 12. Students will be able to enter their Class 12 exam marks in the JKCET 2021 application form. JKCET applicants will have to insert the maximum marks obtained in Class 12th board exam, total marks, marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The JKCET application window will remain open till August 19. Applicants will have to login at jkbopee.gov.in to edit or modify the application form.

JKCET is held for admission to undergraduate engineering and technology courses in government and private colleges in Jammu and Kashmir for the academic session 2021-22. JKCET is conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE).

Steps To Upload Class 12th Marks On JKCET Application Form

Visit the JKCET official website Click on the "CET Engineering Editing Form" link from the homepage Enter application ID, date of birth and captcha in the login window Enter OTP received on registered mobile number/email Enter Class 12th marks and submit the application form

JKCET is held for objective type multiple-choice questions. The test held for a duration of three hours will be conducted in offline mode. The entrance test is based on the courses of study and syllabi of Class 12. The JKCET question paper will have three sections, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. All three sections will be held for 60 marks each.