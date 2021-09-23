  • Home
Jammu And Kashmir Board Of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) To Promote Class 11 Students Without Exams

The decision to promote Class 11 students of the academic year 2020-21, a JKBOSE statement said, has been taken due to paucity of time left for conducting forthcoming Annual (Regular) Examinations in Kashmir Division/winter zone areas of Jammu Division.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 23, 2021 9:16 am IST

New Delhi:

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) will promote the students of Class 11 without exams in both the summer and winter zones of Jammu Division. The Higher Secondary Class 11 exams in the Kashmir Division/ Winter zone areas of Jammu Division for the academic year 2020-21 were scheduled to be held from today, September 23.

The students will be promoted to Class 12 on the basis of the previous year’s result declared during Covid-19. The decision to promote Class 11 students of the academic year 2020-21, a JKBOSE statement said, has been taken due to paucity of time left for conducting forthcoming Annual (Regular) Examinations in Kashmir Division/winter zone areas of Jammu Division.

The candidates promoted will be allowed to appear in the upcoming Class 12 Regular exams 2021 in Kashmir Division/Winter Zone areas of Jammu Division, subject to the condition that they are provisionally admitted in schools and have a minimum of 66 per cent (online/offline) attendance during the current academic session 2020-21.

The candidates who have applied for subject change, or additional subject, and other categories shall also be declared pass in Class 11 in the respective subjects as a one-time measure. However, the students must have qualified the main examinations in all compulsory subjects.

“The promotion of the candidates shall be subject to the condition that if for any reason at any stage of time in future. it is found that the candidate/s was/were not eligible for appearing in 2020-21 session, the JKBOSE shall reserve the right to cancel his/her/their promotion without any prior notice,” JKBOSE said.

