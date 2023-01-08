  • Home
  • Jammu And Kashmir Board Announces JKBOSE 2023 Tentative Dates To Hold Class 10, 11, 12 Exams

JKBOSE 2023 Exams: The jkbose.nic.in website is hosting the tentative dates on which the JKBOSE 2023 Class 10 to 12 exams will start.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 8, 2023 4:18 pm IST

Jammu And Kashmir Board Announces JKBOSE 2023 Tentative Dates To Hold Class 10, 11, 12 Exams
JKBOSE Class 10 to 12 exam start date announced
New Delhi:

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the tentative dates for conducting the JKBOSE Secondary School Examination (Class 10), Class 11 and Higher Secondary Part 2 (Class 12) annual regular 2023 board exams. The jkbose.nic.in is hosting the tentative dates on which the Class 10 to 12 exams will start.

While the Class 10 annual exams in Jammu and Kashmir soft zone areas will be held from March 9, in the hard zone areas, the exams will be held from January 11. The Class 11 and Class 12 JKBOSE exams will start on March 6 and March 4 respectively in soft zone areas. While in hard zone areas Class 12 exams will be held from April 10, and Class 12th from April 8.

JKBOSE Date Sheet 2023

Class

Exam Date (Hard Zone)

Exam Date (Soft Zone)

10th

April 11, 2023

March 9, 2023

11th

April 10, 2023

March 6, 2023

12th

April 8, 2023

March 5, 2023

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) closed the registration window for Class 10 and Class 12 students to submit the board exam forms on December 27, 2022.

