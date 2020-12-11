Jammu And Kashmir: Winter Vacations In Government Schools From December 21
Jammu and Kashmir on Friday announced winter vacations from December 21 in all government schools up to Class 12
Education | PTI | Updated: Dec 11, 2020 4:22 pm IST | Source: PTI
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday announced winter vacations from December 21 in all schools up to Class 12 in the valley and in winter zone areas of Jammu division.
As per an order issued by School Education Department Secretary B K Singh, winter vacation for all government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to higher secondary-level in the Kashmir division and in winter zone areas of Jammu division will be from December 21 to February 28.
However, winter tutorials for Classes 11 and 12 along with online classes will be held as per COVID-19 guidelines and SOPs from time to time, he said.
