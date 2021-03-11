  • Home
The reorganisation of JKAACL is based on the existing models of central bodies like Sahitya Akademi, Sangeet Natak Akademi and Lalit Kala Akademi. The society will work to promote the publication of literature on art, culture and allied subjects.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 11, 2021 10:57 pm IST | Source: PTI

Jammu And Kashmir Academy Of Art, Culture, Languages To Be A Society Soon
Image credit: Shutterstock
Jammu:

The Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL) is all set to be a society now, following the directive by the government to register it as a society soon. The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal to register the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages as a society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, an official spokesman said.

The decision will align the academy with the administrative changes brought in Jammu and Kashmir after its reorganisation in 2019. The JKAACL is currently part of the department of culture in the Union territory.

The reorganisation of JKAACL is based on the existing models of central bodies like Sahitya Akademi, Sangeet Natak Akademi and Lalit Kala Akademi, the spokesman said. The new society will be governed through a governing body under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, and will also have other administrative authorities including a general council, central committee, and finance committee, he said.

The society will work to promote publication of literature on art, culture and allied subjects including monographs, journals, dictionaries, and encyclopedias; sponsor and organise cultural exchanges, mushairas, symposiums, seminars, lectures, meets, camps, conferences, exhibitions, film shows, music, dance and drama performances, and cultural festivals; and encourage translations of literary works from one regional and national language into others and also from non-Indian into regional and national languages.

