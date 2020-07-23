Jamia Millia Team Wins Robotics Competition Hosted By IIT Bombay

A team of four students of Faculty of Engineering, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), secured first position in theme Construct-O-Bot of eYantra-2019 Robotics Competition (eYRC-2019) hosted by IIT Bombay. Hundreds of teams from various engineering colleges of the country competed with each other for 6 different themes in the competition.

Team 2541 comprising of Computer Science Engineering second year students Ifa Zareen, Shahrukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan, and Abhishek Shukla of Electrical Engineering of JMI bagged the first position in theme Construct-O-Bot, a statement from the Delhi-based central university said.

They were given a problem statement in which they had to construct a robot which can help in reconstruction of buildings collapsed during disaster.

In eYRC-2019 , 28 teams from Faculty of Engineering and Technology, JMI, participated in the competition, out of which 25 teams qualified for stage I and 10 teams proceeded to Stage II.

This competition is divided into three stages: to qualify for stage-I, teams have to appear for an online aptitude test. Stage-I is mostly about simulation of the robot, to familiarize students with the idea of robot mechanics.

After qualifying Stage I, the hardware is shipped to the teams for stage II progress. The stages have certain learning based tasks which eventually lead to the final problem statement to be implemented. Teams successfully solving the problem, are selected for finals.

The statement said the students had the continuous support from Dr. Tanvir Ahmad (Head of Department, Computer Engineering) to successfully complete their journey and eventually win the competition.

e-Yantra is a project sponsored by Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) through the National Mission on Education through ICT (NMEICT) to spread effective Embedded systems and Robotics education at Engineering, Science and Polytechnic colleges across the country.