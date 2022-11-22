Jamia Millia Islamia's Professor Khalid Jawed Gets JCB Award For Literature 2022

JMI Professor Khalid Jawed won prestigious JCB Award for Literature 2022

Jamia Millia Islamia's (JMI's) Professor Khalid Jawed has won the prestigious JCB Award for Literature 2022 for his novel 'Namat Khana', or 'The Paradise of Food'. The novel 'Namat Khana' was translated into English as 'The Paradise of Food' by Professor Baran Farooqui. Professor Khalid Jawed received the award trophy and the cash prize of 25 lakh rupees while Professor Baran Farooqui received the award money of 10 lakh rupees separately.

Professor Jawed from the Department of Urdu (JMI) is a contemporary fiction writer. Mr Jawed said it is a very happy moment for him. "Every day we look for small joys in the world around us and I too have had few moments of true happiness in my life and today this award has brought one such moment of joy," he added. Anchored in the space of a kitchen, 'The Paradise of Food' novel is based on the story of a typical middle-class Muslim family revolving around hunger, violence, love, guilt, and confession.

Mr Javed's three novels Maut Ki Kitab, Namat Khana and Ek Khanjar Pani Mein' have become very popular and his fourth novel Arsalan Aur Behzad is going to be released very soon. His novel 'Maut Ki Kitab' was translated as the 'Book of Death' by Dr A Naseeb Khan. He has also been honoured with many prestigious awards by literary institutions across the country.

Applauding the achievement of Mr Jawed, Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar said, "It as a very proud moment for the university. I congratulate Professor Jawed on his great achievement and wished him the best for all his future endeavours."