Jamia Millia Islamia Witnesses Highest Overall Placement; Maximum Offer At Rs 25 Lakh

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) witnessed the highest overall placement performance for various programmes for the batch 2022. The placements of most courses namely BTech, MTech, MCA, MBA, Diploma, BCom, MCom, MA Economics have improved significantly this year. More than 100 companies have conducted offline and online drives in this session and placement offers as well as average package has gone up. This year, the highest salary package was Rs 25 lakh offered to Btech students by Amazon. The average package for Btech Computer Science is around Rs 10 lakh, for MBA it is Rs 8.8 lakh and MCA Rs 8.2 lakh.

The notable companies that participated in the placement drive were Amazon, Samsung R&D, L&T, EXL, KPMG, Deloitte, Bain Capability Network, Accenture, ZS Associates, Optum, Infoedge, Josh technology, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Vedanta, Newgen, Schneider Electric, Xiaomi, TCS, IBM, Wipro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Delhivery, Mobikwik, Publicis Sapient, Trident group, Lime road, CRM Next, Tech Mahindra, Escorts, India Mart, Cians Analytics, Scaler Academy, Byjus and many more. Even Public Sector organizations like Engineers India Ltd have selected Jamia students. Few International placements were done in Landmark UAE and SVI in Cambodia.

Elated over the good placements JMI Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar said “The constant improvement in the rankings of the university, quality of our students, efforts by the University Placement team, teacher coordinators and the student coordinators in coordinating the drives has provided an impetus to the whole process which resulted in improving overall performance.”

Professor Rahela Farooqi, Director, UPC, JMI said “I thank all recruiters for selecting our students and would also like to invite them for hiring of 2023 batch which will start from September, 2022” I also thank my team comprising of Deputy Directors Prof Sabah Khan and Prof Moonis Shakeel, Assistant TPO Nida Khan and Corporate Relations executive Saeba Ali, Mohd Rehman and Mohd Razique khan for their support.