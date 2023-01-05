Jamia Millia Islamia Welcomes US Delegation, Calls For Collaborative Efforts For Climate Action Goals

Image credit: Press Release JMI, USA delegation collaboration

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice Chancellor, Professor Najma Akhtar, welcomed a delegation of fourteen professors from different minority and community colleges of USA on January 4, 2022. The Vice-Chancellor called for joint collaborative efforts between the universities towards climate action goals to address the environmental issues of the day.

After formally welcoming the delegation, Professor Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, JMI not only elaborated on the modest beginning of JMI, its great history and its current status in her address but also emphasized on the scope for agreements between JMI and foreign institutions.

She spoke about JMI emerging as a transformative institution for climate action goals with regard to Urban Sustainability and Resilience besides underlining its abiding commitment to community-oriented services in respect of minorities, women and socially disadvantaged sections of society.

The delegation consisted of Deans, specialists in Geosciences, History, Sociology, Anthropology, International Studies, Social Work, Environmental Education, Religious Studies, Sustainability Studies and Natural Sciences. The visit of the delegation to the university was supported by the American Institute of Indian Studies (AIIS), Gurgaon with which JMI has a longstanding partnership for faculty affiliation in different domains of knowledge.

The delegation also interacted with Heads and faculty of the Department of Environmental Studies, AJK Mass Communication Research Centre (AJKMCRC) and Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), JMI to understand their functioning and the courses they offer.