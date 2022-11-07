Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Addresses Newly Admitted Students Of BTech Programme

JMI Vice-Chancellor welcomes newly admitted students to the university

Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) Vice-Chancellor, Professor Najma Akhtar has addressed and interacted with the newly admitted students of BTech engineering programme of the university on November 4. While congratulating students on getting an opportunity to study at JMI which has been placed third among universities in NIRF and has NAAC A++ accreditation, Professor Akhtar encouraged the students to realise their full potential, optimally utilising the facilities and infrastructure available on the campus.

Professor Akhtar also stressed particularly on the role of an engineer in offering solutions to the problems and challenges that a society faces and their commitment for nation building and humanity in general. She highlighted that JMI has a wide Alumni network and students are highly placed in almost every walk of life. She advised the students to hone their skills and turn out to be versatile individuals, a university statement said.

Professor Akhtar expressed her happiness to see a good number of girl students as part of the BTech program of the university and wished that the number should increase further. She was applauded on the announcement of the resuming of hostel facilities for the students shortly. She complimented Professor Mini S. Thomas, Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Heads of the Department and the Faculty Coordinators for successful organizing of the Students Induction Program.

As per a JMI statement, Student Induction Program (SIP, Dikshaarambh) is meant to provide an excellent opportunity to newly admitted students of the BTech programme to get themselves oriented towards the mission and vision of the university and also enrich themselves with Universal Human values that the university’s composite and multicultural academic ambience for the students. The relevance of SIP is paramount not only for students' rounded development but also, it takes the students on a journey for the pursuit of knowledge, the statement added.

The Student Induction program will continue for the next two weeks and the students will continue to explore different facets of Universal Human values and in campus facilities.