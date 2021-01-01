  • Home
  • Education
  • Jamia Millia Islamia University To Organise Online Competition For Start-Ups

Jamia Millia Islamia University To Organise Online Competition For Start-Ups

JMI start-ups competition: Interested students can register themselves online for the competition from January 6 to 18. It will be a two-day event from February 8 to 9.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 1, 2021 1:09 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

Jamia Millia Islamia University To Conduct Open Book Examinations In January
JMI Odd Semester Exams: University Warns Students Of Fake Exam Notice
Jamia Millia Islamia Puts Online Odd-Semester Exams On Hold; UGC Directions Awaited
JMI Researchers Develop Solar Powered COVID-19 Disinfection Tunnel
National Education Day 2020: Jamia Millia Islamia Celebrates Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s Birthday
Jamia Millia Islamia Turns 100
Jamia Millia Islamia University To Organise Online Competition For Start-Ups
Jamia Millia Islamia University To Organise Start-Ups Competition
New Delhi:

The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) of Jamia Millia Islamia University is organising an online competition named ‘Innovative Ideas for Start-ups’ to give a platform to budding entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas for new businesses out of which selected students will get funding for their startups. Interested students can register themselves online for the competition from January 6 to 18. It will be a two-day event from February 8 to 9.

The event will be conducted in collaboration with Just Rojgar Solutions and Just Learn. They are the dedicated online learning platforms created for the university students. Selected students will get funding upto Rs 10 Lakhs by Just Rojgar.

Direct link to register for the JMI start-up competition.

Professor Arshad Noor Siddiquee, In-charge Director, Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, JMI said that this is an opportunity for students to establish their start-ups.

CIE-JMI always motivates students to innovate and become a job provider instead of a job seeker, he said.

Mr Abhishek R Chola, founder of Just Rojgar solutions said that this is the first step towards Start-Up India and AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

The competition is based on E-learning and content development, job portal, business sell or purchase platform and mental stress monitoring and management.

Those interested can visit www.jmi.ac.in or contact Design Innovation Centre, Centre for Innovation & Entrepreneurship, JMI

Click here for more Education News
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) JMI Admission Last Date JMI Admission Prospectus
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Admissions 2020: Department Of Political Science Extends Registration Deadline
DU Admissions 2020: Department Of Political Science Extends Registration Deadline
UGC Ishan Uday, Single Girl Child Scholarship Application Deadline Extended
UGC Ishan Uday, Single Girl Child Scholarship Application Deadline Extended
CLAT 2021 Application Form Releasing Today; Check Eligibility, Syllabus, Exam Pattern
CLAT 2021 Application Form Releasing Today; Check Eligibility, Syllabus, Exam Pattern
CBSE Board Exams: Class 10, 12 Datesheets To Be Released Soon At Cbse.nic.in
CBSE Board Exams: Class 10, 12 Datesheets To Be Released Soon At Cbse.nic.in
Karnataka Schools, PU Colleges To Reopen From Today
Karnataka Schools, PU Colleges To Reopen From Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................