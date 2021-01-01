Jamia Millia Islamia University To Organise Online Competition For Start-Ups

Jamia Millia Islamia University To Organise Start-Ups Competition

The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) of Jamia Millia Islamia University is organising an online competition named ‘Innovative Ideas for Start-ups’ to give a platform to budding entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas for new businesses out of which selected students will get funding for their startups. Interested students can register themselves online for the competition from January 6 to 18. It will be a two-day event from February 8 to 9.

The event will be conducted in collaboration with Just Rojgar Solutions and Just Learn. They are the dedicated online learning platforms created for the university students. Selected students will get funding upto Rs 10 Lakhs by Just Rojgar.

Direct link to register for the JMI start-up competition.

Professor Arshad Noor Siddiquee, In-charge Director, Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, JMI said that this is an opportunity for students to establish their start-ups.

CIE-JMI always motivates students to innovate and become a job provider instead of a job seeker, he said.

Mr Abhishek R Chola, founder of Just Rojgar solutions said that this is the first step towards Start-Up India and AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

The competition is based on E-learning and content development, job portal, business sell or purchase platform and mental stress monitoring and management.

Those interested can visit www.jmi.ac.in or contact Design Innovation Centre, Centre for Innovation & Entrepreneurship, JMI