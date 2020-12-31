Jamia Millia Islamia University To Conduct Open Book Examinations In January

  • Home
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will be conducting open book examinations from the second week of January for its final semester students.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 31, 2020 4:58 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will be conducting open book examinations from the second week of January for its final semester students. The JMI University will also conduct mock tests for its students before releasing the final datesheet. The University had previously announced that the examinations will be held in an online mode. Though after the students complained about lack of access to required technologies to give online examinations, the University took the decision to conduct open book exams. JMI Vice Chancellor Najma Akhter had sought advice from the students regarding conducting of the semester examinations.

Students can check the official website jmi.ac.in for the datesheets of written examinations. There has been no clarity over the practical examinations yet, though the University had earlier said to do away with the practical exams and assess students on the basis of the assignments.

Earlier today, Jamia officials conducted an online meeting along with Vice Chancellor Najma Akhter to decide upon the mode of examination.

The online proctored examinations scheduled by Jamia Millia Islamia University were kept on hold. Later, JMI officials conducted a meeting to decide upon the mode of 2020 year end or final semester examinations.

