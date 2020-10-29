Jamia Millia Islamia Turns 100

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, New Delhi, today completed 100 years of its foundation. In view of the COVID-19 restrictions, a very limited gathering with strict social distancing was allowed.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 29, 2020 7:45 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

JMI Admission 2020: BE, BTech Cut-Off List Released; Check Here
Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2020: JMI Entrance Exam From Tomorrow; Check Admit Card, Exam Guidelines
Jamia Millia Islamia Conducts Webinar On 'Gandhian Thoughts and Philosophy' With California State University
Jamia Millia Islamia To Go For Entrance Test-Based Admission
JMI Admission 2020: Jamia Millia Islamia Extends Application Deadline Till September 14
Registration For Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2020 Closes Today
Jamia Millia Islamia Turns 100
Jamia Millia Islamia Turns 100
Image credit: Jamia Millia Islamia
New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, New Delhi, today completed 100 years of its foundation. The Centenary Foundation Day Celebrations were held at the Dr MA Ansari auditorium, in presence of Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Najma Akhtar and Chief Guest Hamid Ahmed, CEO, Hamdard Laboratories. In view of the COVID-19 restrictions, a very limited gathering with strict social distancing was allowed inside the auditorium. Dr Najma Heptulla, Governor, Manipur, and Chancellor of JMI addressed the audience through a recorded video message.

“Jamia Millia Islamia is a unique institution. Since it believes in philosophy of action, it casts sloth and laziness aside. This is the reason that it has been coming off with flying colours in achieving the latest educational aims and ideals set by the nation and the community,” Prof. Najma Akhtar said.

Talking about academic and research achievements of the university, Prof. Akhtar said that the UGC has granted the university permission to open four departments in the newly emergent areas of foreign languages, hospital management and hospice studies, design and innovation and environmental sciences.

The celebrations, restricted due to COVID-19, will continue for a whole year. The programs which have not been included will be carried out once the situation is controlled, Prof. Akhtar said.

Congratulating JMI for the Centenary Foundation Day, Chief Guest Hamid Ahmed said that the two institutions -- JMI and Hamdard Laboratories -- can collaborate in setting up Medical and Unani colleges and hospitals.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Jamia Millina Islamia (JMI)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Allahabad University Admission 2020: AU To Release Cut-Off List Soon
Allahabad University Admission 2020: AU To Release Cut-Off List Soon
UGC Scholarship 2020: Get Up To Rs 7,800 Per Month; Check Eligibility Here
UGC Scholarship 2020: Get Up To Rs 7,800 Per Month; Check Eligibility Here
IP University Introduces New UG Programmes; Apply By November 12
IP University Introduces New UG Programmes; Apply By November 12
JEE Main 2021 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Eligibility; All You Need To Know
JEE Main 2021 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Eligibility; All You Need To Know
IGNOU December TEE 2020: Exams In February; Apply Till December 15
IGNOU December TEE 2020: Exams In February; Apply Till December 15
.......................... Advertisement ..........................