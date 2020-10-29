Image credit: Jamia Millia Islamia Jamia Millia Islamia Turns 100

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, New Delhi, today completed 100 years of its foundation. The Centenary Foundation Day Celebrations were held at the Dr MA Ansari auditorium, in presence of Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Najma Akhtar and Chief Guest Hamid Ahmed, CEO, Hamdard Laboratories. In view of the COVID-19 restrictions, a very limited gathering with strict social distancing was allowed inside the auditorium. Dr Najma Heptulla, Governor, Manipur, and Chancellor of JMI addressed the audience through a recorded video message.

“Jamia Millia Islamia is a unique institution. Since it believes in philosophy of action, it casts sloth and laziness aside. This is the reason that it has been coming off with flying colours in achieving the latest educational aims and ideals set by the nation and the community,” Prof. Najma Akhtar said.

Talking about academic and research achievements of the university, Prof. Akhtar said that the UGC has granted the university permission to open four departments in the newly emergent areas of foreign languages, hospital management and hospice studies, design and innovation and environmental sciences.

The celebrations, restricted due to COVID-19, will continue for a whole year. The programs which have not been included will be carried out once the situation is controlled, Prof. Akhtar said.

Congratulating JMI for the Centenary Foundation Day, Chief Guest Hamid Ahmed said that the two institutions -- JMI and Hamdard Laboratories -- can collaborate in setting up Medical and Unani colleges and hospitals.