Jamia Millia Islamia To Resume Offline Classes For All Except 1st-Year Students From July 16

Jamia Millia Islamia announced it will resume offline classes for all except for first-year students from July 16.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 6, 2022 8:41 pm IST

Jamia Millia Islamia
New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday announced it will resume offline classes for all except for first-year students from July 16. The university has advised all deans of faculties to complete renovation, maintenance, and repair works of classrooms and laboratories before the classes commence.

"The Vice-Chancellor, JMI (Najma Akhtar), on the recommendation of the Dean of Faculties has approved to reopen the university in offline mode from July 16, 2022, for all classes except 1st semester/Year, the notification read.

The JMI resumed physical classes for final year postgraduate and final year undergraduate students in March. The first and second-year undergraduate students and first-year post-graduate students have been attending classes online.

While the physical classes for final-year post-graduate students resumed on March 2, physical classes for final-year undergraduate students resumed mid-March. Three dry canteens at the university were also opened on March 2 with the permission of the registrar.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)
