Jamia Millia Islamia To Host Three-Day International Conference On Tourism And Hospitality Entrepreneurship

The three-day virtual International Conference on “Enterprise and Entrepreneurialism in Tourism and Hospitality” will be held between January 28 to 30, 2022

Jamia Millia Islamia
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

The Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will organise a three-day International Conference on “Enterprise and Entrepreneurialism in Tourism and Hospitality” between January 28 to 30, 2022. The virtual conference would be attended by the prominent authorities from the Ministry of Tourism, National Tourism Associations and Academia.

The virtual conference will be hosted by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar. "This conference will help to bring various stakeholders on a single platform to discuss future tourism trends, ideas, implications and methodologies, underlying the theoretical and practical approaches for innovation and entrepreneurial growth in the Tourism and Hospitality sector," the release read.

Prof. S. P. Bansal, VC, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, along with other guests of honour- Mr. Vinod Zutshi, IAS, Former Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, while Dr. Venu Vasudevan IAS, Additional Chief Secretary of Higher Education and Tourism, Govt. of Kerala, other dignitaries will be present at the virtual conference.

The conference will witness many panel discussions, technical tracks, keynote sessions, workshops making it highly interactive and relevant for the industry and the academia. For further information, please visit the website- icdthm.co.in.

