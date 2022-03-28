Jamia Millia Islamia To Hold Admissions Through CUET 2022 Only For These UG Programmes

Image credit: File Photo According to Jamia Millia Islamia, so far eight courses have been selected for admissions through CUET 2022

CUET 2022: Jamia Millia Islamia will hold admissions to the selected undergraduate (UG) programmes through Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022). According to the university, so far eight courses have been selected for admissions through CUET 2022. "It has been decided in a meeting attended by the top officials of the university that admissions for selected undergraduate courses will be done through CUET," the varsity mentioned.

Students who are interested in applying for those courses will have to fill online forms of CUET as well as JMI. They need to follow the university websites-jmi.ac.in and jmicoe.in for updates regarding courses and other details.

The university will admit students in B.Tech programme on the basis of JEE Main scores, and BDS programme through NEET score. "B.Tech aspirants are required to fill JEE form as well as JMI," the release mentioned.

The application process for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022) Under Graduate Programmes will commence from April 2. To fill the CUET 2022 (UG) application form, the candidates can login at the cuet.samarth.ac.in website. The CUET (UG) - 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

There are 45 central universities funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The syllabus of the CUET will be mirrored with the Class 12 model syllabus of the NCERT, UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said. The state universities, private universities and deemed to be universities can also use CUET scores for admissions if they want, NTA notification mentioned.

The examination date of The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET 2022) for undergraduate programme is not revealed yet. For any queries/ clarifications, CUET aspirants can visit NTA at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in