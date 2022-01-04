  • Home
  • Education
  • Jamia Millia Islamia To Allow Employees Vaccinated With Atleast Single Covid-19 Dose

Jamia Millia Islamia To Allow Employees Vaccinated With Atleast Single Covid-19 Dose

"Those employees who had not taken any dose of the vaccine will not be allowed to come to their respective offices and action will be taken against them as per rules of the university," VC Najma Akhtar said

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 4, 2022 7:32 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Jamia Millia Islamia Student Wins Two Bronze Medals In National Para Badminton Championship
High Court Asks Centre, Jamia To Respond To Plea Challenging Appointment Of Professors As Member Of NCMEI
A++ Ranking In NAAC Review A Result Of Team Effort: Jamia Vice-Chancellor
Jamia Millia Islamia Achieves Another Milestone, Gets A++ Grade From NAAC
Jamia Millia Islamia Sets Up NAD Cell To Upload Degrees Of Various Programmes
Jamia Millia Islamia Introduces Masters In Design; Vice-Chancellor Flags-Off New Course
Jamia Millia Islamia To Allow Employees Vaccinated With Atleast Single Covid-19 Dose
Jamia Millia Islamia
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

In order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and Omicron cases on the Jamia Millia Islamia, the varsity has allowed employees vaccinated with atleast single Covid-19 vaccine dose in the campus. The decision was taken pursuant to the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Govt. Of NCT of Delhi.

"Those employees who had not taken any dose of the vaccine will not be allowed to come to their respective offices and action will be taken against them as per rules of the university. The period of absence from duties of such employees shall be treated as ‘On Leave’ till the administration of the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine," VC Najma Akhtar in a circular today mentioned.

The Vice Chancellor has asked all students and employees of the university to strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital. "People visiting the university had been directed to greet without physical contact, maintain physical distance and follow Covid protocol," the circular read.

All the gymnasium/ indoor activities at the Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Sports complex will be closed till further orders.

Click here for more Education News
Jamia Millia Islamia Admission jamia millia admission COVID -19 covid pandemic
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
School Closure 2022 LIVE: State-Wise Updates On Schools, Colleges Closing Again; CBSE, ICSE Term 2 Exam Dates
Live | School Closure 2022 LIVE: State-Wise Updates On Schools, Colleges Closing Again; CBSE, ICSE Term 2 Exam Dates
NEET MDS 2022 Registration Process Begins, Important Details
NEET MDS 2022 Registration Process Begins, Important Details
CAT 2021 Topper Chirag Gupta Says Attempting Mock Tests Was Key To His Success
CAT 2021 Topper Chirag Gupta Says Attempting Mock Tests Was Key To His Success
Encourage Parents To Get Their Children Vaccinated Against Covid: CISCE To School Heads
Encourage Parents To Get Their Children Vaccinated Against Covid: CISCE To School Heads
DU Cut-Off List 2021 LIVE Updates: 3rd Cut-Off List Out, Admission Closes For Most Programmes
DU Cut-Off List 2021 LIVE Updates: 3rd Cut-Off List Out, Admission Closes For Most Programmes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................