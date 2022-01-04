Jamia Millia Islamia To Allow Employees Vaccinated With Atleast Single Covid-19 Dose

Image credit: PTI/ FILE Jamia Millia Islamia

In order to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and Omicron cases on the Jamia Millia Islamia, the varsity has allowed employees vaccinated with atleast single Covid-19 vaccine dose in the campus. The decision was taken pursuant to the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Govt. Of NCT of Delhi.

"Those employees who had not taken any dose of the vaccine will not be allowed to come to their respective offices and action will be taken against them as per rules of the university. The period of absence from duties of such employees shall be treated as ‘On Leave’ till the administration of the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine," VC Najma Akhtar in a circular today mentioned.

The Vice Chancellor has asked all students and employees of the university to strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital. "People visiting the university had been directed to greet without physical contact, maintain physical distance and follow Covid protocol," the circular read.

All the gymnasium/ indoor activities at the Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Sports complex will be closed till further orders.