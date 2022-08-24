Jamia Millia Islamia Students Conduct Study To Revive Water Bodies In Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students have conducted a "successful" study on rejuvenating and preserving traditional local water bodies to ensure water security and community development, the university has said. The study has shown the water bodies still have a sound potential to be preserved and rejuvenated, it said.

Three teams from the Department of Civil Engineering, each headed by a professor of the department as institute nodal officer along with 15 students as interns in each team, carried out the study. The teams, headed by Professor Quamrul Hassan, Professor Shamshad Ahmad and Professor Azhar Husain, conducted their studies at the water channel in Satpula, Gandhak ki Baoli and Baoli at Wazirpur ka Gumbad, respectively.

"Limited information was available about these water bodies. Due to modern practices of the water supply system, the relevance of these traditional water bodies in the societal context was somehow ignored. As a result, these historical heritages didn't get the due attention and are in pathetic condition," the university said in a statement. The AICTE had assigned the task to the varsity's Department of Civil Engineering under 'Mission Amrit Sarovar - Jal Dharohar Sanrakshan'.

The three teams did historical and spatio-temporal analyses, hydrological studies, conservation of catchment areas, preparing maps of the water bodies and their surroundings, taking photographs that capture the essence of the water bodies, reimagining the areas as a vibrant public space and prepared an action plan for rejuvenation of the water body as part of the study, the university said.

Spatio-temporal analysis indicates that encroachments around the water bodies are common and significant. These water bodies are either devoid of water or sink of waste dumping. "These historical heritages still have very sound potential to be preserved and rejuvenated. Rejuvenation plans and actions for rejuvenating these water bodies have also been proposed. In addition, students were very appreciative of their societal concern and responsibility," the statement read.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has identified over 300 such culturally and historically significant water bodies across the country as part of the programme. Each intern will get a stipend of Rs 10,000 and a certificate from the ministry.

