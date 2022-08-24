  • Home
  • Education
  • Jamia Millia Islamia Students Conduct Study To Revive Water Bodies In Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia Students Conduct Study To Revive Water Bodies In Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students have conducted a "successful" study on rejuvenating and preserving traditional local water bodies to ensure water security and community development.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 24, 2022 4:27 pm IST | Source: PTI
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Jamia Millia Islamia Carrying Indian Traditions Forward, Making Country Progressive: Vice-Chancellor
Jamia Millia Islamia Organises Exhibition On 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'
Jamia Millia Islamia To Organise Five-Day Covid Vaccination Camp From August 2
Jamia Millia Islamia Witnesses Highest Overall Placement; Maximum Offer At Rs 25 Lakh
Jamia Millia Islamia Records Over 70 Per Cent Attendance On Day 1 Of New Academic Session
Research By Faculty Members During Pandemic Helped Jamia Improve NIRF Rank: Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar
Jamia Millia Islamia Students Conduct Study To Revive Water Bodies In Delhi
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)
New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students have conducted a "successful" study on rejuvenating and preserving traditional local water bodies to ensure water security and community development, the university has said. The study has shown the water bodies still have a sound potential to be preserved and rejuvenated, it said.

Three teams from the Department of Civil Engineering, each headed by a professor of the department as institute nodal officer along with 15 students as interns in each team, carried out the study. The teams, headed by Professor Quamrul Hassan, Professor Shamshad Ahmad and Professor Azhar Husain, conducted their studies at the water channel in Satpula, Gandhak ki Baoli and Baoli at Wazirpur ka Gumbad, respectively.

"Limited information was available about these water bodies. Due to modern practices of the water supply system, the relevance of these traditional water bodies in the societal context was somehow ignored. As a result, these historical heritages didn't get the due attention and are in pathetic condition," the university said in a statement. The AICTE had assigned the task to the varsity's Department of Civil Engineering under 'Mission Amrit Sarovar - Jal Dharohar Sanrakshan'.

The three teams did historical and spatio-temporal analyses, hydrological studies, conservation of catchment areas, preparing maps of the water bodies and their surroundings, taking photographs that capture the essence of the water bodies, reimagining the areas as a vibrant public space and prepared an action plan for rejuvenation of the water body as part of the study, the university said.

Spatio-temporal analysis indicates that encroachments around the water bodies are common and significant. These water bodies are either devoid of water or sink of waste dumping. "These historical heritages still have very sound potential to be preserved and rejuvenated. Rejuvenation plans and actions for rejuvenating these water bodies have also been proposed. In addition, students were very appreciative of their societal concern and responsibility," the statement read.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has identified over 300 such culturally and historically significant water bodies across the country as part of the programme. Each intern will get a stipend of Rs 10,000 and a certificate from the ministry.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Jamia Millina Islamia (JMI)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NCVT MIS ITI Result 2022 For 1st, 2nd Year Released; How To Check
NCVT MIS ITI Result 2022 For 1st, 2nd Year Released; How To Check
NEET 2022: Last Year's NEET Cut-Off, Minimum Marks For MBBS, BDS Admission
NEET 2022: Last Year's NEET Cut-Off, Minimum Marks For MBBS, BDS Admission
IIT Madras Carbon Zero Challenge 2022 Launched With Focus On Sustainability Innovations, Eco Ventures
IIT Madras Carbon Zero Challenge 2022 Launched With Focus On Sustainability Innovations, Eco Ventures
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key At Neet.nta.nic.in; Last Five Years' Answer Key, Result Release Date, Time
NEET UG 2022 Answer Key At Neet.nta.nic.in; Last Five Years' Answer Key, Result Release Date, Time
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Improvement Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Check
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Improvement Result 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................