Jamia Millia Islamia Student Wins Two Bronze Medals In National Para Badminton Championship

Munna Khalid, a PhD student enrolled at the Hindi Department has obtained one bronze medal in single event and the other bronze in the double event partnering with Suresh Kadki in 4th National Para Badminton Championship was organised by Para Sports Association of Odisha.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 31, 2021 1:09 pm IST

Image credit: Jamia Millia Islamia
New Delhi:

A Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) student, Munna Khalid, has won two bronze medals in the fourth National Para-Badminton Championship. The 4th National Para Badminton Championship was organised by Para Sports Association of Odisha between December 24 and December 26, 2021, at Bhubaneshwar. Munna Khalid, a PhD student enrolled at the Hindi Department has obtained one bronze medal in single event and the other bronze in the double event partnering with Suresh Kadki.

Becoming the first player from NCT Delhi to have won a medal in any National Level Para Badminton Championship, Munna Khalid said: “I am very happy and it is my dream to win a medal for India in the Paralympics at international level.”

JMI Vice Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar congratulated Kahlid for the achievement and wished him success in his future endeavors, a JMI statement said.

Before enrolling for his PhD in JMI, Mr Khalid also did BA (Hons.) Hindi, Master of Social Work (MSW) and MA (Hindi) programmes from the university.

Earlier this month, JMI has been accredited with A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NACC). This is the highest grade given by the coveted NAAC to an institution based on various parameters, including research, infrastructure, learning resources, evaluation, innovation and governance by following a stringent assessment method. The ranking comes after a NAAC peer team review was conducted between December 6 and December 8, 2021.

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi jmi.ac.in
