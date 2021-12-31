Jamia Millia Islamia Student Wins Two Bronze Medals In National Para Badminton Championship

Image credit: Jamia Millia Islamia Munna Khalid has obtained one bronze medal in single event and the other bronze in the double event

A Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) student, Munna Khalid, has won two bronze medals in the fourth National Para-Badminton Championship. The 4th National Para Badminton Championship was organised by Para Sports Association of Odisha between December 24 and December 26, 2021, at Bhubaneshwar. Munna Khalid, a PhD student enrolled at the Hindi Department has obtained one bronze medal in single event and the other bronze in the double event partnering with Suresh Kadki.

Becoming the first player from NCT Delhi to have won a medal in any National Level Para Badminton Championship, Munna Khalid said: “I am very happy and it is my dream to win a medal for India in the Paralympics at international level.”

JMI Vice Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar congratulated Kahlid for the achievement and wished him success in his future endeavors, a JMI statement said.

Before enrolling for his PhD in JMI, Mr Khalid also did BA (Hons.) Hindi, Master of Social Work (MSW) and MA (Hindi) programmes from the university.

