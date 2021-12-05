Jamia Millia Islamia Sets Up NAD Cell To Upload Degrees Of Various Programmes

  • Home
Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) has set up a National Academic Depository (NAD) cell at the Controller of Examinations (CoE) office.

Education | Edited by Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 5, 2021 6:24 pm IST

JMI sets up NAD cell
New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) has set up a National Academic Depository (NAD) cell at the Controller of Examinations (CoE) office. NAD cell will upload the degrees of undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes and will aim at bringing up transparency in the process of verification. JMI has informed in a communique that NAD cell has already published all the degrees of undergraduate, postgraduate programmes of session 2016-17 and session 2017-18 on NAD Portal.

JMI Vice Chancellor professor Najma Akhtar has ordered for the establishment of a full-fledged NAD cell at the CoE office as a step towards the digital-India initiative. The institution has now started working towards digitisation and has uploaded the degrees on the government portal-- DigiLocker.

JMI stated in an official statement, “JMI has registered for the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) scheme of the Government of India which is a milestone for the implementation of New Education Policy (NEP). Thus JMI gets an important place among the best central universities who have published their data timely on NAD portal.”

“Nodal Officer and his team are working with dedication and assured that publishing of other credentials of the students on DigiLocker will be done at a fast pace,” the institution added further.

Professor Najma Akhtar lauded the Office of the Controller of Examinations and wished the university to play a pioneering role in the digital campaign in the academic Institutions. She has also advised students to register at the Digilocker portal to view their credentials.

