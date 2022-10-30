  • Home
Jamia Millia Islamia Seeks Centre Approval To Set Up Medical And Nursing College

"Jamia has always taught progressiveness, enlightenment, and unity in diversity. The University always speaks about coexistence and patriotism," VC said

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 30, 2022 4:53 pm IST | Source: PTI

Jamia Millia Islamia
Image credit: File Photo
New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar on Saturday urged the Centre to grant approval for setting up a medical and nursing college in the city. The University celebrated its 102nd foundation day on Saturday with Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar addressing the Foundation Day event.

Addressing the event, Akhtar highlighted the achievements of the University since its inception, saying JMI has always spoken about coexistence and patriotism. "Jamia has always taught progressiveness, enlightenment, and unity in diversity. The University always speaks about coexistence and patriotism. We have been conducting national and international seminars and conferences on nation building and played a distinctive role in making this dream come true," the vice-chancellor said.

The University appeals to the government to grant approval for setting up a medical and nursing college which is much-needed not only for the people of Delhi but also its adjoining areas like Noida, Akhtar said. In his address, Sarkar said JMI is among the best Universities in the country and congratulated the teaching and non-teaching fraternity, students, alumni and all stakeholders.

"Since its establishment, the university has achieved uncountable milestones, which will remain memorable and significant for the nation. I congratulate you all, it is a matter of great pride that the institution has passed another milestone," he said.

He said the students, research scholars, and teachers of Jamia have been constantly excelling in studies, teaching, research, and other academic activities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)
