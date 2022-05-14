Jamia Millia Islamia Revises Entrance Test Schedule, Exams To Commence From June 11

  • Home
The entrance tests for non-CUET courses were scheduled to begin on June 2. However, according to the new notification, the entrance tests will start on June 11.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 14, 2022 8:53 pm IST

Jamia Millia Islamia will conduct the entrance test on June 11
New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Saturday issued a revised schedule for the entrance tests for its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, with the exams commencing from the second week of June. The entrance tests for non-CUET courses were scheduled to begin on June 2. However, according to the new notification, the entrance tests will start on June 11. (Also read: Jamia Millia Islamia Extends Application Deadline For UG, PG Admissions To May 25)

"The Vice-Chancellor (Najma Akhtar) has very kindly approved to reschedule the dates of entrance tests... in view of the extension in the last date of filling CUET form and the ongoing regular examination of CBSE," the university said in the notification along with the revised dates for the entrance exams. Going by the notification, the 126 entrance exams for different graduate and postgraduate courses will be conducted in nearly a month. The tests are scheduled to conclude on July 8.

The JMI on Friday extended the last date of submission of online application forms for all graduate and postgraduate courses till May 25. May 13 was previously the last date for submission of the admission forms. Last month, JMI released its admission prospectus and said online admission forms were made available from April 14. The university had earlier announced that admission to 10 courses will be through the CUET.

Jamia Millina Islamia (JMI)

