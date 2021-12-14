Jamia Millia Islamia Ranks A++ In NAAC Review

Jamia Millia Islamia has been ranked A++ in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) review, according to a statement from the university on Tuesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 14, 2021 7:07 pm IST

Jamia Millia Islamia has been ranked A++ in NAAC review
New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia has been ranked A++ in the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) review, according to a statement from the university on Tuesday. The grading provided by the council is crucial for funds and grants allotted to a varsity by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Jamia Millia Islamia got a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.61. The CGPA for A++ accreditation is between 3.51 to 4. Jamia Millia Islamia had been ranked A in the first cycle of NAAC review in 2015. According to information obtained through an RTI application, the university had spent over Rs 26 lakh for arranging a "regal treatment" for the council team which came for an inspection in 2015.

The university had said then that its guest house was being renovated at that time and the entire 20-member team had to be housed at one location so that they could coordinate among themselves. They had booked the nearest available hotel at that time.

