  • Home
  • Education
  • Jamia Millia Islamia Ranked 195 In Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021

Jamia Millia Islamia Ranked 195 In Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has been ranked 195 in the Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 15, 2021 5:40 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Jamia Millia Islamia Professors, Registrar Receive Excellence Award For Education
Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea Challenging Jamia VC Appointment
Jamia Millia Islamia Holds Discussion On Teaching Chinese Language In India
Delhi Government Honours 15 Jamia Millia Islamia Paramedical Staff As Corona Warriors
Jamia Millia Islamia Secures 100% Internship Placement For MSc Students
JMI Open Book Exam Starts, No Complaints On Technical Glitches Received
Jamia Millia Islamia Ranked 195 In Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021
JMI Ranked 195 In THE Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021
New Delhi:

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has been ranked 195 in the Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021. The Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021 includes only institutions in countries classified by the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE Group as advanced emerging, secondary emerging, or frontier.

Expressing happiness Professor Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, JMI said: “This reflects JMI’s growing international presence and outreach besides the university’s impetus on high quality research, publications and teaching. JMI hopes to improve upon its performance for higher ranking in future”.

“Overall, there are 606 universities from 48 countries in the ranking this year, up from 533 in 2020,” read an official statement.

The rankings use the same 13 performance indicators as the THE World University Rankings to judge institutions on their teaching, research knowledge transfer and international outlook. However, they have different weightings to reflect the development priorities of universities in emerging economies.

Click here for more Education News
Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi jmi.ac.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NIOS Classes 10, 12 Result Announced
NIOS Classes 10, 12 Result Announced
Haryana Announces Free Education For Students Of Classes 9 To 12 In Government Schools
Haryana Announces Free Education For Students Of Classes 9 To 12 In Government Schools
ICAI CA Qualification Will Be Equivalent To Postgraduate Degree: UGC
ICAI CA Qualification Will Be Equivalent To Postgraduate Degree: UGC
IIT Mandi Researchers Develop Method To Remove Heavy Metals From Water
IIT Mandi Researchers Develop Method To Remove Heavy Metals From Water
Rajya Sabha Passes Bill To Declare Food Technology Institutes As National Ones
Rajya Sabha Passes Bill To Declare Food Technology Institutes As National Ones
.......................... Advertisement ..........................