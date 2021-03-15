Jamia Millia Islamia Ranked 195 In Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021

JMI Ranked 195 In THE Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has been ranked 195 in the Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021. The Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021 includes only institutions in countries classified by the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE Group as advanced emerging, secondary emerging, or frontier.

Expressing happiness Professor Najma Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, JMI said: “This reflects JMI’s growing international presence and outreach besides the university’s impetus on high quality research, publications and teaching. JMI hopes to improve upon its performance for higher ranking in future”.

“Overall, there are 606 universities from 48 countries in the ranking this year, up from 533 in 2020,” read an official statement.

The rankings use the same 13 performance indicators as the THE World University Rankings to judge institutions on their teaching, research knowledge transfer and international outlook. However, they have different weightings to reflect the development priorities of universities in emerging economies.