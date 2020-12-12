Jamia Millia Islamia Defers Online Exams; Await UGC Directions

  • Home
JMI Online Exams 2020: The Jamia Millia Islamia University has deferred the online odd semester and year-end examinations scheduled to be held from December 21 in online remote-proctored mode.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 12, 2020 6:39 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) has deferred the online odd semester and year-end examinations. The JMI odd-semester and year-end examinations were scheduled to be held in online-remote proctored mode from December 21, 2020. The decision to put the online odd-semester and year-end examinations on hold has been taken after considering the representations sent by the JMI students. The students of Jamia Millia Islamia had apprised the university regarding their problems and issues on the online remote proctored mode of examination.

While informing the decision of putting on hold the online odd semester examinations, JMI in a statement also said that the higher education institutions’ regulator, University Grants Commission (UGC) has also been informed with the “concerns of the students and the decision of the university regarding the mode of conduct of examinations”. However, UGC direction on the matter is still awaited, the JMI statement issued today said.

The university, in the statement said, will take its decision regarding the mode of conduct of examination in line with UGC directions.

The JMI students are advised to continue their ongoing online classes and prepare well for their upcoming examinations and check the JMI website -- jmicoe.in -- for information on odd-semester and year-end exam dates and modes of exams.

University Grants Commission (UGC) JMI Vice Chancellor Jamia Millina Islamia (JMI)
