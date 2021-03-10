Jamia Millia Islamia Professors, Registrar Receive Excellence Award For Education

Three faculty members and the examination registrar and controller of Jamia Millia Islamia have been given an excellence award for education named ‘Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad Excellence Award of Education’. Dr. Nazim Husain Al-Jafri, Registrar and Controller of Examination,Prof. Tokeer Ahmad, Department of Chemistry and Dr. M. Irfan Qureshi, Department of Biotechnology and the Secretary of Jamia Teacher’s Association, Jamia Millia Islamia have received the award for the year 2020.

This award is given by the Shikshak Kalyan Foundation. This year the award was conferred by Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)and Prof. Sridhar Srivastava, Director, NCERT on National Science Day on February 28.

Dr. Nazim Husain Al-Jafri has earlier served as Registrar and Controller to many other universities. He has authored several research articles in international journals and contributed to several books as article author. He has remained active for effective education reforms.

Prof. Tokeer Ahmad, an alumnae of IIT Roorkee and IIT Delhi has done research in photo/electro-catalysis, nanocatalysis, gas-sensing and energy applications. He has supervised 9 PhD’s, 71 post graduate students and currently supervising 7 Ph.D. students. Dr. Ahmad has been instrumental in receiving eight research projects from MHRD-SPARC, DST, CSIR, UGC and Saudi Arabia.

Dr. M. Irfan Qureshi is a Plant Biotechnologist who has published more than 70 research articles in internationally reputed peer reviewed journals. He has guided 12 PhDs and completed 5 research projects successfully.

The Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia Prof. Najma Akhtar congratulated the award recipients.