Jamia Millia Islamia Postpones PhD Entrance Test

Jamia Millia Islamia has postpones the PhD entrance test

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has postponed the PhD entrance tests till further orders. The decision to defer the PhD entrance tests has been made keeping in view the COVID-19 surge in Delhi and weekend curfew imposed by the Delhi Government. The Jamia Millia Islamia PhD entrance tests were scheduled to be held on April 20, 22, 24, 26.

The Competent Authority keeping in view of COVID-19 surge in Delhi and weekend curfew imposed by Government of NCT of Delhi, has postponed the PhD Entrance Tests which were earlier announced to be held on 20th, 22nd, 24th and 26th of April 2021 till further orders, read an official statement.

JMI in the social media handle said: “JMI has postponed the PhD Entrance Test till further order in view of the COVID-19 surge in Delhi and weekend curfew imposed by the GNCT of Delhi.”

Earlier on Wednesday, April 14, JMI had postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 exams at its schools amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.