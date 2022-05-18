  • Home
Jamia Millia Islamia Postgraduate Students Stage Protest Against Offline Exams

Jamia Millia Islamia postgraduate students staged a protest in front of the office of the university's proctor demanding that exams should be conducted online.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 18, 2022 11:53 am IST

JMI PG students stage protest against offline exams
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

A group of students pursuing postgraduate courses in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Tuesday staged a protest against offline exams. The students, who raised slogans demanding that exams should be conducted online, held their protest in front of the office of the varsity's proctor on the first day of resumption of exams in physical mode.

A section of students also boycotted their exams. Meanwhile, Jamia authorities said that as classes have been held offline, the exams will be conducted in physical mode as per schedule.

The exams for the majority of postgraduate courses, including MBA, MA (Human Rights), MA (Public Administration) and MA (Political Science) began on Tuesday. "I have boycotted my exam. We have had classes in online mode and only for two months, the classes were held offline. How are students supposed to mug everything up and give exams offline?" said Vivek Singh, a postgraduate student.

Mr Singh claimed his entire class has boycotted Tuesday's exams. Hammad, a final year postgraduate student, said that they have been demanding the administration to conduct exams in an offline mode.

Students have also submitted a memorandum to Waseem Ahmad Khan, JMI’s chief proctor. "A section of students boycotted their exams and demanded that the exams should be held online. We have made it clear that in February 20 meeting it was decided that the exams will be held offline for courses for which offline classes were conducted," said the chief proctor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)

