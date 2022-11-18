Jamia Millia Islamia PhD Admission 2022: Registrations To Start From November 22; Check Eligibility Criteria

Jamia Millia Islamia PhD Admission 2022

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will start the admission process for PhD programmes for the academic session 2022-23 from November 22. The university will release the application details and admission dates on its official website-- jmicoe.in. Candidates who wish to register for JMI PhD admission 2022-23 can register online till December 22.

The complete schedule will be notified by the university shortly. "The online application form for admission to PhD programmes for the academic session 2022-2023 will be available on the university examination website- jmicoe.in. The eligible candidates may apply for admission to PhD programmes from November 22 to December 22, 2022," reads the official statement.

As per the JMI release, the candidates who have passed their qualifying examination (post graduation) on or before the Academic Session 2021-2022 are eligible to apply for the PhD admission in the session 2022-2023. Candidates must go through the programme details, eligibility criteria, registration dates and other important information before filling up the online application form.

The university provides research fellowships to PhD students in various programmes including Political Science, Social Work, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Geography, Computer Science, Mathematics, and Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers among other courses.