Jamia Millia Islamia PhD Admission 2022

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will start the registrations for admission in PhD programmes for the academic session 2022-23 today, November 22. Candidates can register for the JMI PhD admission 2022 through the official website of the university at jmicoe.in. The application form will be available online till December 22, 2022.

Candidates who have completed their post graduation on or before the Academic Session 2021-2022 are eligible to apply for the PhD admission. Candidates are advised to read the programme details eligibility criteria, registration dates and other important information carefully before filling up the online application form.

Jamia Millia Islamia PhD Admission 2022: Steps To Register Online

First, go to the official website- jmicoe.in. Click on the JMI PhD Admission 2023 registration” link available on the homepage. Enter the required details and click on submit. After the basic registration is complete, log in again and fill out the application form. Candidates need to upload the necessary document and pay the application fee. Submit the JMI PhD application form and also download and keep a print out for future use.

The JMI earlier on November 18 stated in its release, that the application form for admission to PhD programmes for the academic session 2022-2023 will be available on the university examination website- jmicoe.in. Aspiring candidates may apply for admission to PhD programmes between November 22 and December 22, 2022.