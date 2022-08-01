Jamia Millia Islamia To Organise Five-Day Covid Vaccination Camp From August 2

  • Home
As part of ‘Azadi ka Aamrit Mahotsav Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will organise a five-day Covid vaccination camp from Tuesday for the 18 years and above age group.

Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 1, 2022 6:35 pm IST
JMI will organise a five-day Covid vaccination camp from August 2
Image credit: Careers360
New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will organise a five-day Covid vaccination camp from Tuesday for the 18 years and above age group as part of ‘Azadi ka Aamrit Mahotsav’, the varsity said. "Under the ‘Mission Mode’, a Covid vaccination camp titled ‘Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav’ is being organised by Dr M A Ansari Health Centre of the university from August 2-6. Registration for the free vaccination has already started at the centre," the varsity said in a statement.

JMI Vice-Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar will inaugurate the camp and some new recently added facilities at the health centre on August 2, the statement said. The university has started a ‘Routine Vaccination Centre’ in association with the Delhi government where vaccines as per the Centre's Universal Immunization Programme (UIP) will be administered to small children every Thursday.

The vice-chancellor will also inaugurate a microbiology laboratory, free cardiology OPD in association with Max Health Care's cardiologist Dr Arif Mustakeem, and a free orthopaedics OPD at the Ansari Health Centre. The health centre is also starting a three-day 'basic life support (BLS) hands-on training programme for physiotherapy students from August 8-10, the statement said.





