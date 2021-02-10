Jamia Millia Islamia MSc Students Offered Internships At Indian Banks

All the 42 students of the Department of Economics, Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) are studying M.Sc. (Banking and Financial Analytics -BFA) have been offered internships at various branches of the Indian banks. Many students have been given internships at nationalised banks. The University is expecting that these internships would open opportunities for the students for final placements and help them prepare for the job environment. The University also said that newly inducted programmes on Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security in the curriculum has enhanced the employability of the students.

Prof Halima Sadia Rizvi, Head of Department of Economics said that “The entire fourth semester of the Programme is devoted to internship with a view that the students can have practical experience and are groomed enough so that they are fully ready for their smooth final placement with no cultural shock”.

JMI Vice Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar appreciated the efforts put in by the Department of Economics for successfully launching and running this programme. While congratulating the heads and professors involved she remarked “It will further enhance the image of the Department of Economics and the Jamia Millia Islamia alike”.

Explaining the importance of these banking internships , Prof Shahid Ashraf who is one of the faculty members of the economics department said, “Bank has an important role in monetary policy and economic development, which is going to be more important in future. The programme is designed with this vision and our understanding with indian banks is a win-win strategy beneficial for both, and the most lucky lot is the students of the batch”.