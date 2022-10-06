Jamia Millia Islamia Launches Masters In Virology Programme; Apply Till October 10

Image credit: Careers360 The last date to apply online for the Master in Virology programme is October 10.

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has recently launched a Master in Virology programme for a duration of two years. The course will provide students with theoretical knowledge in various domains of viruses with a specific focus on pathogenic viruses, their diagnostic methods, antiviral drug designing, molecular pathways of viruses and recently developed therapies such as immunotherapies and vaccines. The course has been approved by the regulatory bodies and application forms are available at the JMI official website – www.jmi.ac.in. The last date to apply online for the Master in Virology programme is October 10, 2022.

The JMI Masters in Virology course coordinators include Dr Jawed Iqbal, Dr Mohan C Joshi and Dr Tanveer Ahmad. Dr Madhumalar, Dr Somlata and Dr Amit also welcomed the MSc Virology programme at JMI.

Also Read || Jamia Millia Islamia Denies Any Financial Crunch, Says UGC Released Substantial Grant Recently

The Masters in Virology programme curriculum has been designed by eminent academicians in the field who have expertise in various domains of Virology, Biotechnology, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Infectious disease biology, and computational and structural biology.

During the two-year course duration, students will undergo rigorous practical and hand-on-training. Importantly, students will learn how to detect viruses using current state-of-the-art technologies like RT-PCR, genome sequencing and CRISPR-Cas Diagnostic methods besides other assays such as immunophenotyping, flow cytometry, mass spectrometry and fluorescent microscopy.

After the onset of COVID-19, the Multidisciplinary Centre for Advanced Research and Studies (MCARS), JMI was at the forefront of developing robust diagnostic methods and treatments. The faculty members of MCARS developed the world’s first saliva-based SARS-CoV-2 detection using CRISPR-Cas technology. That innovation became the foundation for the Master of Virology programme.

Also Read || Jamia Millia Islamia Alumna Gets European Space Agency Award

Professor Mohammad Zulfequar, Director MCARS said that courses like MSc in Virology are socially and economically beneficial for the country. “We will be training the next generation of researcher scholars to further strengthen the healthcare system of our country that will also synergistically improve the scientific research in life-threatening infectious diseases. The students will be trained by the best faculty members who have vast expertise in various domains of virology and biotechnology”, added the MCARS director.

Dr SN Kazim, who himself is a trained virologist said, “As the world is witnessing a sharp increase in viral infectious disease post-COVID, this course has importance more than ever and we at MCARS will ensure that the students get the best quality education and practical knowledge in virology from molecular diagnosis to disease treatment”.