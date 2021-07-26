JMI admission 2021: Jamia Millia Islamia entrance exams begin

Entrance exams for admission to various Postgraduate (PG), Undergraduate (UG), Diploma and PG Diploma programmes at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) have started today, July 25, on the university campus. The exams will continue till August 28. The exams are being held in two shifts.

In the first shift today, entrance tests for Master of Fine Arts (MFA) and PG Diploma in Broadcast Technology were conducted. Bachelor of Fine Arts(BFA-Applied Arts), MA in Conflict Analysis and Peace Building, MTech- Computational Mathematics and PG Diploma in Urdu Mass Media entrance tests were held in the afternoon shift.

The university said COVID-19 related guidelines and protocols were followed during the exams.

JMI Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar expressed her satisfaction on the timely beginning of the entrance tests amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Prof Akhtar appreciated the efforts of the Deans, teachers, Controller of Examination and his team for the successful organisation of the entrance tests.

Apart from New Delhi, entrance tests for courses having a higher number of applicants will be conducted at test centres in other cities like Thiruvananthapuram, Lucknow, Patna, Kolkata, Srinagar and Gauhati, the university said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University postgraduate admission registration will begin today, July 26.