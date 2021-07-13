Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Student Awarded EY Scholarship

A student of JMI was awarded the prestigious EY Scholarship

A Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) student was awarded the prestigious EY Scholarship worth Rs 1 lakh, the varsity announced on Monday. Besides the cash reward, the scholarship won by Kaif Ali, a fourth-year student of Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch), also includes an opportunity to earn industry-recognised digital credentials on future-focussed skills and a two-month internship with Ernst & Young (EY) in a service line of his choice.

"I dream to build a better working world by performing towards climate action and youth leadership through innovations. I dream to lead as a sustainability professional. I dream to make this world a better place. I dream!," said Mr Kaif.

The EY Scholarship programme recognizes and rewards students with entrepreneurial spirit through a business case competition.

JMI Vice Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar congratulated Kaif for the "second important achievement" and said that it is his hard work and out-of-the-box thinking that is bringing success not only for him but also giving a good name to the university.

Earlier, Kaif was awarded with the coveted Diana Award for his contribution in changing the world with his COVID-19 innovation, ''COVID-19 Innovation Space Era''.

The EY Scholarship 2021 had received over 11,000 registrations from across the country. The top 50 participants were shortlisted for the final pitching round after a screening process, out of whom 10 were declared winners and designated as "EY scholars".

