Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Issues COVID-19 Guidelines For Students, Staff

JMI has constituted two committees to keep a check on the COVID-19 situation at the campus

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university, New Delhi, has issued guidelines for students and staff. In a meeting of Deans of Faculties and other officials, the university has decided to constitute a corona control committee and a monitoring committee to keep a check on the situation at the university campus.

Wearing a mask has been made mandatory for all and no entry will be given to the campus without a mask, a statement from the university said.

“All students are advised to stay at home and avoid physical presence for their academic work, library, laboratory etc. unless it is very essential. All COVID- 19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has to be followed to enter campus for academic activities and essential work which includes thermal screening at gates, wearing of mask, social distancing, no spitting in public places and entry with only valid identity proof along with the purpose of visit to the University Campus etc.” JMI said.

Booking of conference halls, auditorium and seminar halls etc. will remain cancelled till further notice, as per the official statement.

“The monitoring committee shall closely monitor the situation in the university campus and based on its assessment of the situation, the committee shall advise the university administration for taking necessary steps,” JMI said.

“The university has asked all concerned to remain vigilant to handle the present COVID-19 pandemic situation, follow the guidelines and SOPs issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Ayush to prevent the spread of the disease and take appropriate steps for the benefit of students and staff,” it added.