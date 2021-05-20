Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Extends Application Deadline For Semester Exams

  • Home
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, New Delhi, has extended the last date to submit application forms for even semester and year exams of undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Diploma programmes.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 20, 2021 5:21 pm IST | Source: Careers360

JMI exam 2021: Application deadline extended for even semester, year exams (representational)
New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, New Delhi, has extended the last date to submit application forms for even semester and year exams of undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Diploma programmes. Students, except for those in the second semester, can submit their applications up to May 25. There will be no further extension of the last date to submit exam forms, the university said.

The official notification reads: The Vice-Chancellor, JMI, has approved extension in the last date for submission of online examination forms till May 25, 2021, (as a special case) for all regular students of even semester/year (except semester 2) of all Postgraduate/Undergraduate/Diploma programmes, etc.”

JMI 2021-22 Admissions

JMI has released the admission brochure for the 2021-22 academic session. The university has introduced eight new programmes and four new departments this year.

The new departments are – Department of Design and Innovation, Department of Hospital Management and Hospice Studies, Department of Foreign Languages and Department of Environmental Sciences.

Information about the new courses and departments can be accessed on the university’s website -- jmi.ac.in and portal of the controller of examinations jmicoe.in.

The last date to apply for 2021-22 admissions is June 30. The university will conduct entrance tests for 134 courses between July 26 and August 28.

Education News Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)
