Jamia Millia Islamia Alumna Gets 100% Scholarship Offer For PhD From 6 US Universities

A JMI alumna from 2021 batch gets 100% scholarship offers from 6 US universities

Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) alumna Uzma Khan has received offers to do a fully-funded PhD from six American universities. Ms Khan completed her MSc Electronics course from the Department of Applied Sciences, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, JMI in 2021. She had applied for 100 per cent scholarship in nine US Universities and received offers from six. Her area of research will be ‘Underwater wireless communication and signal processing’.

As per a JMI statement, Ms Khan has been offered 100 per cent tuition fee waiver along with a monthly stipend for an on-campus job of research or teaching assistant in six US universities -- Lehigh University, University of Cincinnati, University of Maryland at Baltimore County, SUNY (State University of New York) Buffalo, SUNY Albany and University of New Hampshire.

Ms Khan, the JMI statement said, has chosen Lehigh University and will be joining in August 2022. She has also been awarded a one-time relocation allowance by the university. She said “I am joining Lehigh University because my educational qualifications and research interest is in complete coherence with my potential supervisor there”.

The lab she is going to join -- Wireless and Signal processing lab, is doing cutting edge research on current and future technologies and will be best suited for her research area- Underwater wireless communication and signal processing, the university statement added.

She became eligible to apply at the US Universities after scoring good scores in IELTS and GRE. After sending e-mails to professors with whom her research interest coincides, she subsequently cleared technical interviews with a committee composed of members of the lab/department she wanted to get admitted to, JMI said.

Uzma Khan had obtained the first rank in her class during masters at JMI and for that she wil also get awarded with a gold medal in upcoming convocation. She has also received a provisional offer for INSPIRE fellowship by DST, Ministry of Science and Technology.