Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) admission process for its schools begins

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has started the online application process for admissions to its schools. The admission process has begun for Mushir Fatima Nursery School, Jamia Middle School, Jamia Sr Secondary School, SAH Sr Secondary School (self-financed) and Jamia Girls Sr Secondary School.

The application forms can be accessed from jmi.ac.in or jmicoe.in. The last date to apply is June 4, 2021.

The students seeking admission into the JMI-affiliated schools will have to pay an admission fee of Rs 300.

The University said that, “the applications for admission to above classes can be submitted online at Jamia Millia Islamia’s website jmi.ac.in for details”.

Documents Required

The parents will have to upload a list of scanned documents on the JMI school admission portal.

Applicant’s birth certificate, parent’s ID proof (aadhar card, voter card, ration card or telephone bill) and copy of vaccination card.

In case of higher classes, the students will have to submit the copies of the previous year’s report card, passing certificate and migration certificate (if applicable).

JMI will be holding written admission tests between May 5 to June 4 for different classes.

Class Date Time Nursery June 22 9:30 am Prep June 24 10 am Class 1 June 24 2 pm Class 6 June 26 10 am Class 9 June 27 10 am to 12 pm Class 11 - Science June 20 10 am to 12 pm Class 11 - Arts June 19 10 am to 12 pm Class 11 - Commerce June 19 2 pm to 4 pm

The students can contact the helpdesk at 9836219994, 9836289994 or mail at admission@jmicoe.in.