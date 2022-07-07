  • Home
  • Education
  • Jamia Millia Islamia Issues Academic Calendar For 2022-23 Session For First-Year UG, PG Courses

Jamia Millia Islamia Issues Academic Calendar For 2022-23 Session For First-Year UG, PG Courses

JMI Academic Calendar: The examination for the first semester students for all courses will be conducted in the first 15 days of December, it noted. The classes for the next semester will begin on February 1, 2023.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 7, 2022 9:26 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Jamia Millia Islamia To Resume Offline Classes For All Except 1st-Year Students From July 16
Jamia Millia Islamia Declares Class 12 Regular Board 2022 Exam Results
Jamia's Academic Council, Executive Council Yet To Approve Implementation Of National Education Policy
Jamia Millia Islamia Alumna Gets 100% Scholarship Offer For PhD From 6 US Universities
JMI Admission 2022: Jamia Millia Islamia Extends Application Form Deadline For UG/ PG Courses
Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions: Over 1 Lakh Students Apply For 136 Programmes
Jamia Millia Islamia Issues Academic Calendar For 2022-23 Session For First-Year UG, PG Courses
JMI issues academic calendar for 2022-23 sesssion
New Delhi:

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Wednesday issued an academic calendar for the session 2022-23 for undergraduate and postgraduate courses for first years students, with classes to begin from August 1. "The Vice-Chancellor, JMI, on the recommendation of the Dean of Faculties and in terms of Clause 11(3) of IMI Act, 1988 and on behalf of Academic Council has approved the Academic Calendar for the session 2022-23 for U.G./P.G. Courses of first Semester/Year (Subject to Covid-19 Conditions)," the university said in a statement.

The examination for the first semester students for all courses will be conducted in the first 15 days of December, it noted. The classes for the next semester will begin on February 1, 2023. The university has also announced that it will resume offline classes for all except first-year students from July 16.

It has advised all deans of faculties to complete renovation, maintenance, and repair work of classrooms and laboratories before the classes commence.

"The Vice-Chancellor, JMI, (Najma Akhtar), on the recommendation of the Dean of Faculties has approved to reopen the university in offline mode from July 16, 2022, for all classes except 1st semester/Year," a notification issued by the university read.

The JMI resumed physical classes for final-year postgraduate and final-year undergraduate students in March. The first and second-year undergraduate students and first-year post-graduate students have been attending classes online.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi jmi.ac.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main June Session 1 Result Expected Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
Live | JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main June Session 1 Result Expected Soon At Jeemain.nta.nic.in
NATA 2022: National Aptitude Test In Architecture Phase 2 Today; Key Points For Applicants
NATA 2022: National Aptitude Test In Architecture Phase 2 Today; Key Points For Applicants
Sensitisation On Environmental Issues Needs To Be Imbibed Deeply At School Level: Sonam Wangchuk
Sensitisation On Environmental Issues Needs To Be Imbibed Deeply At School Level: Sonam Wangchuk
St Stephen's Cannot Bring In Bias By Conducting Interviews For Non-Minority Students: DU To Delhi High Court
St Stephen's Cannot Bring In Bias By Conducting Interviews For Non-Minority Students: DU To Delhi High Court
IGNOU Extends Last Date To Submit Assignments For Term-End Exam June 2022; Check Details
IGNOU Extends Last Date To Submit Assignments For Term-End Exam June 2022; Check Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................