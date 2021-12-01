Jamia Millia Islamia Introduces Masters In Design; Vice-Chancellor Flags-Off New Course

JMI introduces new MDes programme

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has introduced a new programme Masters in Design (MDes) for the current academic session. JMI Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar has flagged-off the new programme in a virtual inauguration cum orientation ceremony today. The new course will be offered under the university’s new department -- Department of Design and Innovation. Apart from the JMI Vice-Chancellor, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Tasneem Fatma and Registrar Dr Nazim Husain Jafri were also present.

Terming it as a remarkable moment in the history of JMI, Professor Najma Akhtar said that over the last hundred years, Jamia has become a leader in providing accessible and affordable quality education emerging as one of the most progressive educational institutions in India, an official statement said.

“One thing that sets us apart is our commitment to delivering the best experiential education and staying abreast with the changing trends in pedagogy, technology and innovation. The department of design will not just lead in its approach to education teaching and learning but attract the best talent from both industry and academia”, the Vice-Chancellor added.

The department will offer MDes to its students, although there are plans for graduate studies and research degrees in future, the statement added. The Department’s current areas of focus are -- Product Design, Interaction Design, and Communication Design. The idea for creating a new department is rooted in providing experiential learning to the students while also preparing them for the future of jobs in India.

The department and the new course have been inaugurated with two core priorities: