Jamia Millia Islamia Improves Position In QS Asia University Rankings 2022

JMI improves rank in QS Asia University Rankings 2022

Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) has been ranked at 186th position in the recently announced QS Asia University Rankings 2022 by the London-based QS University Rankings Agency, improving its position from 203 last year. The QS Asia University Rankings 2022 has featured 687 top Asian universities.

The result of the QS Asia Rankings 2022 has been released on Tuesday, November 2. The National University of Singapore (NUS) has topped the list while Peking University and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU) have been placed in the second and third positions. Several Indian institutions have made it to the list of QS Asia University Rankings 2022.

Elated over the improved performance of Jamia Millia Islamia, Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar said that just after a significant jump in NIRF ranking from 10th to 6th rank among universities, this is another feather in the cap for JMI that too during the challenging time of pandemic.

While congratulating colleagues and staff for the achievement Professor Akhtar said: “It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for the university. This reflects the hard work of teachers and other staff, which is being recognized internationally.”

The QS Asia University Rankings -2022 used 11 key indicators to compile the rankings, which includes : Academic Reputation (30%), Employer Reputation (20%), Faculty/Student ratio (10%), International Research Network (10%), Citations per paper (10%), Papers per Faculty (5%), Staff with a PhD (5%), Proportion of International Faculty (2.5%), Proportion of International Students (2.5%), Proportion of Inbound Exchange Students (2.5%) and Proportion of Outbound Exchange Students (2.5%).