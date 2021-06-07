Jamia Millia Islamia Improves Position In THE Asia University Rankings

The university has improved its rank by 18 positions from last year’s 198

Jamia Millia Islamia University has been ranked 180th in the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2021, which was announced on June 2. The university has improved its rank by 18 positions from last year’s 198.

“It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for the university. This reflects the hard work of the teachers and other staff, which is being recognized internationally. JMI will continue its endeavours to improve its rankings further in coming years.” said Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar, congratulating colleagues and staff for the achievement.

THE assessed performance of 551 universities across the continent under 13 performance indicators or parameters.

In the overall rankings, Tsinghua University in China has been ranked the best university in Asia, followed by Peking University, China and National University of Singapore in second and third places.

While no Indian university has featured in the top 30 list, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has been ranked 37th in the continental list. IISc Bangalore is the top university in India according to the rankings.

The universities were judged in core areas like teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. JMI has scored maximum points for its teaching, citations and industry income, the institute said in a statement.